Wildfires in France: Flames reach Europe’s biggest sand dune

01:48 Smoke is seen rising from a fire burning next to the Dune du Pilat, southwest France, on July 19, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A massive wildfire that has been raging for days in southwest France has now reached the famed Dune du Pilat, Europe’s tallest sand dune and a major tourist destination attracting more than 2 million visitors a year. Firefighters are battling flames in the forest behind the vast dune and have been working to protect nearby hotels.