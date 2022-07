Cuba blackouts bring misery amid sweltering heat

Long and frequent blackouts coupled with sweltering summer heat are bringing misery to many in Cuba, which has been suffering power outages for months amid rising oil prices and a deepening economic crisis. And things are unlikely to get better any time soon, with the government warning on Monday there is no short-term solution to the problem.