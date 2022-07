Sri Lankans rush to obtain passports in bid to flee crisis

02:14 People queue outside Sri Lanka's Immigration and Emigration Department headquarters in Colombo on July 18, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Vast queues have been forming outside the emigration office in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo in recent days as people flock to get their hands on passports in order to flee the country’s economic crisis, with some waiting in line overnight without food or water to obtain their documents.