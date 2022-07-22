'Just waiting to die': The Kenyans surviving on berries in drought-stricken north

02:20 Loka Metir, from Purapal village in northern Kenya, cooks berries in her home on July 11, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

It has been three years since the small village of Purapul in northern Kenya saw any significant rainfall and residents have been forced to turn to eating bitter wild berries in order to survive, though some say it is just a matter of time until they succumb to starvation. Their plight is part of a severe drought affecting people across the Horn of Africa, where an estimated 18 million people are on the verge of famine.