Jellyfish invasion: Climate change blamed as swarm swamps Israeli coast

01:57 A boat traverses a swarm of jellyfish off the coast of Haifa, Israel. © Reuters / Israel Nature and Parks Authority

Video by: Sam BALL

A vast swarm of jellyfish has appeared off the coast of Haifa in Israel in recent days, turning beaches normally packed with summer bathers into no-go areas. Scientists say the phenomenon is a result of climate change and human impact on the marine ecosystem.