‘Courageous visionaries’: How a German district cut dependence on Russian gas

02:21 A house with solar panels and wind turbines in the town of Kirchberg, Rhein-Hunsrück district, Germany, on July 20, 2022. © Reuters

Russia has drastically reduced its gas supply to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, leaving the EU scrambling to make up the deficit. But one district in Germany has perhaps already shown how the continent could end its energy dependence on Moscow. Thanks to “courageous visionaries”, the Rhein-Hunsrück district has not relied on gas from Russia, or anywhere else, for decades, instead producing its own energy through an array of renewable sources.