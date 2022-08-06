President Kenyatta's legacy: Mass electrification, new expressways – and increasing debt
As Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta's term comes to an end, questions have resurfaced as to what legacy he will leave behind. When he was first elected in 2013, Kenyatta made promises on pursuing development and his tenure has brought massive electrification, renovated stadiums, new expressways – with an increasing national debt. The successes of Kenyatta's time in office are numerous, but the criticisms of his legacy are almost equally so.