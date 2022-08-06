President Kenyatta's legacy: Mass electrification, new expressways – and increasing debt

01:59 During Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's time in office, the precentage of Kenyans who are connected to the country's electrical grid has more than doubled. © France 24 screengrab

As Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta's term comes to an end, questions have resurfaced as to what legacy he will leave behind. When he was first elected in 2013, Kenyatta made promises on pursuing development and his tenure has brought massive electrification, renovated stadiums, new expressways – with an increasing national debt. The successes of Kenyatta's time in office are numerous, but the criticisms of his legacy are almost equally so.