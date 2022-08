'Container village': The Ukrainian refugees living in a disused Berlin airport

02:30 People walk past containers used a saccommodation for Ukrainian refugees at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany, on August 8, 2022. AFP - CARSTEN KOALL

Video by: Sam BALL

Around 400 Ukrainians are being housed in a ‘container village’ on a former runway at Berlin’s disused Tempelhof airport as the German capital struggles to cope with an influx of refugees from the war-torn country. Officials say they are now urgently seeking permanent accommodation before the winter.