Google’s robotic waiters: Company showcases robot that takes commands

02:33 A robot reaches for a packet of crisps during a demonstration at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, on August 11, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Google has showcased a new robotic assistant that can understand and respond to spoken or typed commands to fulfil an array of tasks such as fetching food and drinks and cleaning up spills. The robot makes use of technology similar to that which powers advanced chatbots, scouring millions of pages of text from the web to help it make sense of natural human language.