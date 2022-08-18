Volunteers from the Georgian Legion help Ukrainians repel Russian army

02:18 Volunteers from the Georgian Legion help Ukrainians repel Russian army © France 24

Video by: Robert PARSONS

In the first weeks after the Russian invasion in February, thousands of volunteers from all over the world, not all of them with military experience, flooded into Ukraine to help repel the Russian army. However, Georgian soldiers serving in the Georgian Legion have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014. FRANCE 24 reporters met in Kyiv with some of the volunteers who are providing their expertise and training to the Ukrainians.