‘Stars Coffee’: Rapper reopens Starbucks’ Russian stores under new name

02:15 People gather for the launch of the new coffee shop "Stars Coffee" in Moscow, Russia on August 18, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

A restaurateur and a pro-Putin rapper on Thursday reopened the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks, one of several Western companies to quit the country over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Called "Stars Coffee", the rebranded chain features a strikingly similar name and logo to its American predecessor.