What has Angolan President João Lourenço done to fight corruption?

02:07

Angolans head to the polls on August 24 in a vote that pits the country's increasingly vocal opposition against Joao Lourenco's re-election bid. Five years ago, Lourenco ran for the presidency with a vow to tackle corruption in the Southern African nation. But although several anti-corruption measures have been taken, many Angolans feel that not enough has been done. FRANCE 24's Juliette Dubois and Clément Bonnerot report.