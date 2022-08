Cloud seeding: China attempts to induce rain amid severe drought

01:59 Rockets carrying chemicals used for cloud seeding are fired into the sky in Suizhou, Hubei province, China. © CCTV / AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

China has turned to cloud seeding in attempt to induce rainfall as it struggles with one of the worst droughts in decades, images released Monday by the country's state broadcaster showed. A two-month-long heatwave has left authorities scrambling to provide water for crops and caused parts of the Yangtze river and its tributaries to dry up, hitting China's extensive hydropower system.