‘We are frightened’: Hate crimes against India's Christians on the rise

02:37 A man attends a mass in Meerut, India. © France 24 screengrab

As the UN marks International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, FRANCE 24's Naila Khan and Marion Laouamen report from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. India’s minority Christian community is reporting an increase in hate crimes. Christian rights groups say the situation has worsened in states run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).