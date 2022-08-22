Charity helps equip the women fighting on Ukraine's front line

01:58

Video by: Robert PARSONS

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have so far been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. After the invasion, thousands of young women signed up to serve in the Ukrainian army. They now form a highly respected and fully integrated part of the armed forces, but their equipment is often not designed with women in mind. A charitable organisation is trying to change that, as our team on the ground reports.