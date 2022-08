Wastewater: France’s solution to a drought-hit future?

02:21 A basin at the Narbonne wastewater treatment plant in southern France on August 18, 2022. © AFP

After a summer of record-high temperatures, severe drought and raging forest fires, could water from the sewers soon become a vital resource in France? At one treatment plant in Narbonne, new equipment is being used to help turn wastewater into water that could be used for crops or fighting fires, and potentially ease the demand on drinking-water reserves in a future where droughts are predicted to become more common.