'Turning point': Climate change forces early start to Champagne harvest

Champagne grape pickers work at the Clos des Goisses vineyard owned by Champagne Philipponnat during the traditional Champagne harvest in Mareuil-sur-Ay, France, August 24, 2022.

The harvesting of grapes in France's Champagne region and in vineyards across the country has already begun, far earlier in the season than is normal – a result of the extreme heat seen across Europe this summer. While August harvests used to be extremely rare, they are now becoming common due to climate change, say winemakers. And the warming weather may soon start forcing changes to how the famous sparkling wine is produced.