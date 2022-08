Heating or dialysis: The choice facing some UK kidney patients as energy prices soar

02:45 Dawn White undergoes dialysis at her home in Canvey Island, UK, on August 23, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Dawn White, who suffers from kidney failure, relies on extensive use of a dialysis machine at her home to keep her alive. But as energy prices in the UK soar, she has seen the cost of running the machine rise from £24 to £200 a month. With another energy price hike coming soon, she says she fears she will no longer be able to afford the treatment.