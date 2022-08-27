Pakistan declares national emergency as millions affected by floods

02:09

Roughly 2.3 million people have been affected by floods in Pakistan since the start of the monsoon in mid-June. More than 930 people have been killed in the past month, 500,000 head of livestock have been killed, and hundreds of hectares of crops have been destroyed. People living in the poor rural areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces are living in hell as the rain continues to fall. FRANCE 24's Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali report from Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab province.