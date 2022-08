Black Sea dolphins: Another casualty of war in Ukraine?

02:37 Ecologist Ivan Rusev recovers the carcass of a dolphon at the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Ukraine on August 28, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, some 35 dead dolphins have been found washed ashore on a small stretch of coast on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine and scientists fear they are just a tiny proportion of the total number of the marine mammals that have been killed since the outbreak of war. According to Ukrainian ecologist Ivan Rusev, the deaths are the result of the sonar used by Russian warships and submarines.