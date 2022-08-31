Ukrainian schools set to reopen with new bomb shelters

01:37

Video by: James ANDRÉ

Ukraine's schools are set to reopen September 1 after six months of remote learning. But the challenge of reopening classrooms after months of war means school administrators have been forced to add bomb shelters and repair buildings damaged by Russian shelling before the country's nearly 6 million school-aged children return to school – online or in person. FRANCE 24 reports from an elementary school in Irpin, near Kyiv.