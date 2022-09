Ukraine: The shadow army tracking Russian troops in country's south

02:30 A drone is launched my members of a Ukrainian resistance network, in Mykolaiv Oblast, southern Ukraine. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

As Ukraine launches a counter-offensive in an effort to reclaim territory from Russian forces in the south, a civilian resistance army operating in the shadows could be key. Using commercial drones and risking enemy fire, these volunteers are helping to locate and track Russian troops - information that is then passed on to the country's armed forces.