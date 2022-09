American cinema comes to France as 48th Deauville festival kicks off

02:46 Lucy Boynton at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival on September 3, 2022. © France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The 48th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival got under way on Friday, with actress Lucy Boynton, winner of this year's Nouvel Hollywood award, among the stars walking the red carpet. This year's event will see a total of 60 films screened over ten days, celebrating a wide range of films in what its director describes as "a festival that writes the future".