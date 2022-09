‘People are desperate’: The long Covid sufferers dealing with suicide risk

02:35 Long covid sufferer Lauren Nichols, 34, takes medication at her home in Boston, Massachusetts. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Heidi Ferrer caught Covid-19 in 2020 and never recovered. She developed long covid and was left with debilitating pain and severe neurological tremors that made it impossible for her to sleep or walk. In May this year, she committed suicide at her home in California. According to one poll, she was one of just many long covid sufferers to struggle with suicidal thoughts.