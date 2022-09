London mourns Queen Elizabeth II

03:00 An image of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed at Picadilly Circus in London on September 9, 2022. © France24

Video by: Sam BALL

From crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to lay flowers, to flags flying at half-mast across the capital – a look at some of the most striking images from London on September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away.