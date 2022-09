'Keep on keeping on'? King Charles III and the future of the UK monarchy

King Charles III greets crowds outside Buckingham Palace on September 10, 2022.

Video by: Sam BALL

Charles III was officially proclaimed the UK's new monarch on Saturday, September 10, and crowds gathered outside St James's Palace to show their support for the new king. But with polls consistently showing he enjoys much less popularity than his mother, could this have an impact on the future of the monarchy?