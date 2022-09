‘Colombia’s burden’: The chefs using coca in their dishes in effort to break taboo

02:29 Colombian chef Rodrigo Pazos prepares a dish using coca leaf as an ingredient in Bogota, Colombia, on August 24, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A number of chefs in Colombia are experimenting with using flour made from coca leafs – the principal ingredient of cocaine – in their dishes, in the hope that it will one day become a common condiment or seasoning in Colombian cuisine.