‘Everyone is on edge’: Taiwan tensions bring fear to remote Japanese island

02:35 A Japanese army base on the island of Yonaguni. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

In August, a Chinese ballistic missile landed near the shores of Yonaguni, a remote and normally tranquil Japanese island. The missile was launched as part of military drills seen by many as a preparation by Beijing for an invasion of Taiwan, just 110 kilometres from Yonaguni, and the potential to be caught in the middle of any future conflict has the island’s residents worried.