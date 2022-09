Haircuts and home repair: The Hong Kongers learning new skills for a life abroad

02:24 A student takes part in a hairdressing course in Hong Kong on August 27, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Courses teaching practical skills from hairdressing to home repairs are in high demand in Hong Kong as people look to emigrate from the former British colony amid a crackdown on civil liberties by Beijing and tough zero-Covid rules. Some are looking for skills that can help land them a job, while others simply want to be more self-sufficient as they build new lives abroad.