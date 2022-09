Energy crisis: Lights go off in Europe as prices soar

02:15 A file photo showing lights on the Rio-Antirio bridge in Greece. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

The Rio-Antirio bridge in Greece, one of the longest of its kind in the world, has turned off its eye-catching decorative lights as the country scrambles to save energy with winter looming. Government buildings including the Greek parliament and mayor's office in Athens have also gone dark, as too have motorways across swathes of Belgium as energy prices in Europe soar.