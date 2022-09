Myanmar: Burnt villages and rebel patrols in battle-scarred north

Villages in Myanmar’s northwest Sagaing Region have been turned into smouldering ruins in what locals say are reprisal attacks by troops of the governing military junta. The area has been a hotbed of resistance since last year’s coup, with local "People's Defence Force" (PDF) and militia members, often using homemade weapons, clashing with junta troops and local populations frequently suffering the consequences.