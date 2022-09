‘Let's see if I go back’: Departing Russians unsure of return after mobilisation order

02:08 People on a flight from Moscow arrive at an airport in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 22, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

A day after President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation to fight the war in Ukraine, some Russian citizens landing in Serbia on a flight from Moscow on Thursday said they were not sure if they would return to the country for fear of being conscripted. Since the announcement, prices for one-way flights from Russia have skyrocketed and many have sold out completely.