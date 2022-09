On thin ice: Inuit use technology to adapt to climate change

The Arctic is warming at around twice the rate of the global average, studies show.

Video by: Sam BALL

Climate change is threatening the traditional way of life for Inuit people in the Canadian Arctic, as traversing the sea ice to hunt, fish or travel is becoming increasingly treacherous. But, thanks to new technology, local communities are adapting with a monitoring program called SmartICE that provides precise measurements of sea ice thickness that can be accessed on smartphones and help make travel safer.