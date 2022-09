Russians 'not welcome': Georgians protesters call for border closure

02:07 Protesters at the Georgia-Russia border at Kazbegi, Georgia, on Spetember 28, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Georgian protesters gathered at a crossing on the Russia-Georgia border on Wednesday, September 28 to demand authorities stop Russians fleeing mobilisation from entering the country. Georgia says it has seen around 10,000 Russians arrive every day since the Kremlin launched a partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in Ukraine.