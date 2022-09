Cameroon: Skin-lightening still a 'public health problem' despite ban

02:20 A shop selling skin-lightening products in Douala, Cameroon, on August 31, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Cameroon has banned skin-lightening products following a spate of high profile cases of users developing skin cancer, but shops continue to sell the products and the products fly off the shelf, with many women saying they feel under pressure to use them to meet perceived standards of beauty.