‘They are still firing’: Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from counterattacks

02:50 A member of Ukraine's special forces stands above the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine. © France 24 screengrab

Video by: Gwendoline DEBONO

Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono filed this report, which was translated by Gulliver Cragg.