Gaza’s solar revolution: Renewable energy provides solution to blackouts

02:26 A fish farm equipped with solar panels in the Gaza Strip. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

With authorities only able to supply about 12 hours a day of electricity, blackouts are a part of daily life for many of Gaza’s residents. But some are returning to renewable energy, in the form of solar panels, to solve the problem. Around 20 percent of homes in Gaza are now equipped with solar panels, according to one study.