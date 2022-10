Crack in Paris: Relief and scepticism as another camp is cleared

02:10 Police clear a camp used by drug users in northeast Paris on October 5, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Police cleared a camp set up by crack users in northeast Paris on Wednesday, October 5, where around 300 to 400 people had gathered daily to take and sell drugs over the past year. But while the removal of the camp has come as a relief to many local residents and businesses, some fear drug users will simply set up a new camp nearby, as has happened in the past.