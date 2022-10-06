Government details energy-saving plan to get France through winter

01:43 French government unveils plan to save on energy © France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron's government announced energy-saving measures on Thursday designed to avoid outages or shortfalls in gas supplies this winter while also helping to meet long-term targets for fighting climate change. The government said it planned to reduced overall energy consumption by 10% over the next two years (compared to 2019 levels) and has made voluntary measures to temper energy use ("sobriété énergétique") rather than binding legislation its central tenet.