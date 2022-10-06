Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko undermined by Putin’s retreat in Ukraine

12:38

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells FRANCE 24 that Ukrainian forces’ advances have bolstered efforts in her country to sway key players in Minsk. What happens when strongman Alexander Lukashenko stakes his survival on a Vladimir Putin who’s losing on the battlefield in Ukraine? Lukashenko’s now-exiled 2020 presidential election rival speaks to François Picard and Robert Parsons on a trip to Paris where she met with top leaders.