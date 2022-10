‘Sick of French’: Algeria moves away from colonial past with increase in English at school

02:30 Students in a second year primary class at a school in Algiers, Algeria, on September 22, 2022. © AP

Video by: Sam BALL

For the first time, primary school children in Algeria are studying English as a foreign language alongside French as the new academic year gets underway. For some, the move is a symbolic shift away from the influence of the country’s former colonial ruler.