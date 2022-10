Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion

02:21 People wait in their cars for the ferry after a truck exploded and heavily damaged the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

With the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia partially reopened following the massive blast that struck it on Saturday, October 8, vast lines of cars have been forming as motorists attempt to leave the Russian-occupied peninsula, with some saying they are having to wait up to ten hours to cross.