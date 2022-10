Lesotho: Cave dwellers vow to stay despite hardships

The Kome Caves in Lesotho have been occupied since the 19th century, when tribes fleeing conflict and drought took refuge there. Two hundred years later, a handful of families, many the descendants of those original tribes, are still making a life in the simple mud dwellings despite daily hardships that include problems with their water supply and frequently finding themselves cut off from the outside world.