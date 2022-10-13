China now under one-man rule? Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on Xi Jinping

12:40

Did the West misread China the way it misread Russia? Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd compares the ‘business first’ era of yesteryear with the nationalist bend as Xi Jinping further consolidates his grip on power. The Chinese Communist Party’s lifting of term limits for its president signals a possible return to the sort of one-man rule seen under Mao, the now-president of the Asia Society think tank tells François Picard. Rudd also asserts why the war in Ukraine is the whole world’s business and why he feels that Vladimir Putin’s threats have backfired badly.