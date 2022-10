'Perfect climate': Global warming heats up UK winemaking

02:38 Grape pickers at a vineyard in Appledore, Kent, UK, on October 28, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

With climate change bringing higher temperatures, UK winemakers are increasingly able to grow grape varieties traditionally associated with warmer climes, such as pinot noir and chardonnay, and may soon be able to work with grapes normally grown even further south if global warming trends continue, experts say.