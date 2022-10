'Stop killing us': Ukrainians vent fury at Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones

People protest outside the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022.

Video by: Sam BALL

After a wave of attacks on Kyiv with what Ukraine says are Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones, protesters gathered outside the Iranian embassy in the Ukrainian capital Monday evening to demand Iran stop supplying Russia with the deadly weapons, accusing Tehran of supporting terrorism and contributing to the deaths of civilians.