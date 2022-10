Breast cancer awareness month: Women in Gaza subjected to violence and ostracism

02:12 Reem al-Khaznadar, the executive director of the Basmat Amal Foundation, is pictured in this screencrab from 2022. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

Women with breast cancer in the Gaza Strip suffer from various problems that begin with the treatment phase and its difficulties, but some of the most trying challenges often come from a cancer patient's husband. A large percentage of women with breast cancer are subjected to violence and ostracism by their husbands after learning of their illness. FRANCE 24’s Maha Abu al-Kas reports.