‘Earth is 6,000 years old’: Inside the American museum for creationists

The Ark Encounter – a life-size model of Noah’s ark - in Williamstown, Kentucky. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

The theory of evolution is false, dinosaurs died out in a flood 4,500 years ago and the Earth is only 6,000 years old. These are the “scientific facts” presented to visitors at a duo of attractions in rural Kentucky – one a museum, the other a life-size model of Noah’s ark – that espouse the belief that God literally created the Earth in six days around 4,000 BCE.