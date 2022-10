‘Useless consumption’: Climate activists switch off Paris advertising lights

02:19 Extinction Rebellion activists turn off an illuminated sign in Paris on October 18, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have been patrolling the streets of Paris at night in recent days in an effort to turn off neon shop signs, billboards and other forms of illuminated advertising in a campaign designed to highlight what they say is a waste of energy at a time of soaring prices.