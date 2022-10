'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

02:42 People dine by candlelight at a restaurant in Kyiv following a blackout on October 21, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

At a restaurant in Kyiv, diners were unfazed when a power cut hit on the night of Friday, October 21, carrying on their meals by candlelight. It was just one example of how Ukrainian citizens are having to adapt to life in the dark, after a series of Russian strikes destroyed a significant portion of the country's energy infrastructure.